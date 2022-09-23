Joseph Diaz, William Zepeda, Alexis Rocha & Zurdo Ramirez preview their upcoming bouts

Former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) challenges reigning WBA lightweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the event “Zurdo” hosted a special Media Roundtable at Golden Boy offices in Los Angeles.

Also partaking in media roundtable were LA fan favorite and former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated lightweight William “El Camaron” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs), who square off in the main event at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Saturday, October 29. Plus, NABO welterweight titleholder Alexis Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs), who competes on Diaz Jr vs Zepeda undercard. Check out below what the participants had to say.

Joseph Diaz

“I’m very excited because I know William Zepeda is a young, hungry fighter that is 26-0, with 23 knockouts and I know he is going to try bring it his all.

“This fight represents everything to my career right now. I’m coming off a defeat against Devin Haney. Unfortunately, the fight didn’t turn out the way I hoped.

“I’m ready to showcase everyone why I’m considered one of the best fighters in the world.

“I think William Zepeda is a one-dimensional fighter that is just going to apply a lot of pressure. If he thinks that I’m going to be the type of guy that is going to back away and shy away from any type of smoke, he got me [expletive] up. I’m going to be out there throwing as much and he is throwing.

“On October 29, he is going the be the live dog out there. I’m going to be the live dog. But I’m going to come out victorious.”

William Zepeda

“I am very excited and very content about being able to participate in a match where a great fighter fights another great fighter.

“If I get the win against JoJo, this would be a great way for people to get to know me – a grand victory against a great rival who used to be a world champion. They are going to know that “El Camarón” is the best.

“JoJo is an aggressive and dangerous fighter with experience. But I will continue to prepare and train hard. This division is a very attractive and stacked one. We all know that we are all talented.”

Alexis Rocha

Alexis Rocha | Golden Boy Promotions

“I’m very humbled and grateful for the Mexican-American fanbase behind me.

“This is what I wanted my whole life; the fans, the people, and the public is what I wanted. All those years of grinding since I was twelve years old. I gave up so much and scarified so much.

“People can say whatever about Santa Ana, but if you go to the diamond of the dirt, there are hard workers out there – people like me for example. We are trying to make it out and put our city on the map. It’s a privilege to be from Santa Ana.

“Boxing helped me get out of the danger. I was hanging out with the wrong kids at school, and I knew that if I hung out with them at night I wouldn’t get anywhere. Boxing definitely saved me.”

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez | Golden Boy Promotions

“I am very grateful to be able to take this fight against Bivol, especially since I am very ready for this. The entire world will see Zurdo Ramirez and all the potential I have.

“At the end of the day, it’s just going to be me, him [Dmitry Bivol] and the referee inside of the ring. No one can help him once he is in the ring with me.

“The hardest fight that one has is the fight against oneself. To rise up and to stay focused, not just in boxing but in life as well.”