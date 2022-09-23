Search
Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad weigh-in results (video)

Hughes vs Galahad at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

IBO lightweight champion Maxi Hughes (25-2-2, 5 KOs) defends his belt against former IBF featherweight titleholder Kid Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Sheffield, England on Saturday September 24, which make it Sunday September 25 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad live stream on DAZN. Live stream is also expected on Kayo.

In the ten-round co-main event, Hannah Rankin (12-5, 3 KOs) defends her unified IBO and WBA super welterweight titles against Terri Harper (12-1-1, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Solomon Dacres (4-0, 1 KO) battles it out against Dominic Akinlade (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, former Team GB Olympian Cheavon Clarke (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (7-5-2, 2 KOs) at cruiserweight.

Get Hughes vs Galahad full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Hughes vs Galahad fight card

Main Card

  • Maxi Hughes vs. Kid Galahad, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Hughes’ IBO lightweight title
  • Hannah Rankin vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Rankin’s WBA and IBO super welterweight titles
  • Solomon Dacres vs. Dominic Akinlade, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky, cruiserweight

Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad start time, how to watch

Preliminary Card

  • Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Jorick Luisetto, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant IBO Continental welterweight title
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Anas Isarti, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Rhiannon Dixon vs. Edina Kiss, 4 roumds, lightweight
  • Mohammed Sameer vs. Dale Arrowsmith, 4 rounds, welterweight
