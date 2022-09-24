Search
Keyshawn Davis TKO’s Omar Tienda in Round 5 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Keyshawn Davis dominates and stops Omar Tienda
Keyshawn Davis dominates and stops Omar Tienda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Stevenson vs Conceicao

Keyshawn Davis came out on top when he faced Omar Tienda at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, September 23. The contest served as the co-feature to Stevenson vs Conceicao live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia the event aired live on Saturday, September 24.

The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout ended prior to the final bell. Although Mexican veteran Tienda got back on his feet after being dropped with straight right, the referee called it a day at 1 minute and 38 seconds into the fifth round, after U.S. Olympic silver medalist Davis delivered a barrage of strikes.

With the victory Norfolk, Virginia native Keyshawn Davis remains unbeaten and improves to 6-0, 5 KOs. Omar Tienda of Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico drops to 25-6, 18 KOs, which snaps his seven-win streak.

Get Stevenson vs Conceicao full fight card results.

