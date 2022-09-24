Hughes vs Galahad results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Maxi Hughes (25-2-2, 5 KOs) and Kid Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, September 24. The contest pits Rossington’s reigning IBO lightweight champion and Sheffield’s former IBF featherweight titleholder. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 25.
In the co-main event Hannah Rankin (12-5, 3 KOs) of Scotland defends her unified WBA and IBO super welterweight belts in a ten-rounder against Denaby Main’s Terri Harper (12-1-1, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (11-9, 6 KOs) and Solomon Dacres (4-0, 1 KO) battle it out in a ten-rounder at heavyweight, and former Team GB Olympian Cheavon Clarke (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (7-5-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad
UK, USA, Canada & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, September 24
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, September 25
Time: 4 am AEST / 3:30 am ACST / 2 am AWST / 1 am CXT
Hughes vs Galahad free live stream of prelims starts at 5:15 pm BST in the United Kingdom, 12:15 pm ET / 9:15 am PT in the United States and 2:15 am AEST in Australia.
Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Hughes vs Galahad from practically anywhere.
Hughes vs Galahad fight card
Get Hughes vs Galahad full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Maxi Hughes vs. Kid Galahad, 12 rounds, lightweight – Hughes’ IBO lightweight title
- Hannah Rankin vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Rankin’s WBA and IBO super welterweight titles
- Solomon Dacres vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Cheavon Clarke vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Jorick Luisetto, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBO Continental welterweight title
Preliminary Card
- Junaid Bostan vs. Anas Isarti, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Rhiannon Dixon vs. Edina Kiss, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Mohammed Sameer vs. Dale Arrowsmith, 4 rounds, middleweight