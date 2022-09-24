Hughes vs Galahad results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Maxi Hughes (25-2-2, 5 KOs) and Kid Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, September 24. The contest pits Rossington’s reigning IBO lightweight champion and Sheffield’s former IBF featherweight titleholder. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 25.

In the co-main event Hannah Rankin (12-5, 3 KOs) of Scotland defends her unified WBA and IBO super welterweight belts in a ten-rounder against Denaby Main’s Terri Harper (12-1-1, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (11-9, 6 KOs) and Solomon Dacres (4-0, 1 KO) battle it out in a ten-rounder at heavyweight, and former Team GB Olympian Cheavon Clarke (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (7-5-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad

UK, USA, Canada & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 4 am AEST / 3:30 am ACST / 2 am AWST / 1 am CXT

Hughes vs Galahad free live stream of prelims starts at 5:15 pm BST in the United Kingdom, 12:15 pm ET / 9:15 am PT in the United States and 2:15 am AEST in Australia.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Hughes vs Galahad from practically anywhere.

Hughes vs Galahad fight card

Get Hughes vs Galahad full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Maxi Hughes vs. Kid Galahad, 12 rounds, lightweight – Hughes’ IBO lightweight title

Hannah Rankin vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Rankin’s WBA and IBO super welterweight titles

Solomon Dacres vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Cheavon Clarke vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Jorick Luisetto, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBO Continental welterweight title

Preliminary Card

Junaid Bostan vs. Anas Isarti, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Edina Kiss, 6 rounds, lightweight

Mohammed Sameer vs. Dale Arrowsmith, 4 rounds, middleweight