Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad “Before The Bell” undercard airs live stream from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts, Junaid Bostan faces Anas Isarti in a six-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Rhiannon Dixon and Edina Kiss square off for six-rounds at lightweight. In addition, Mohammed Sameer meets Dale Arrowsmith in a four-rounder at middleweight.

