Pablo Valdez dominates and stops Noe Alejandro Lopez with liver shot in Round 4 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Pablo Valdez stops Noe Alejandro Lopez with liver shot
Pablo Valdez stops Noe Alejandro Lopez with liver shot | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Stevenson vs Conceicao

Pablo Valdez was on top when he faced Noe Alejandro Lopez at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, September 23. The scheduled for six rounds welterweight bout was featured on the Stevenson vs Conceicao undercard live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia the event aired live on Saturday, September 24.

New York, NY native Valdez dominated and ultimately stopped Jalisco, Mexico-born Lopez with a flurry of punches followed by liver shot. On the way to victory by TKO he dropped his opponent several times and delivered a barrage of strikes. The referee waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into fourth round.

Pablo Valdez drops Noe Alejandro Lopez for the second time

With the victory Pablo Valdez remained undefeated and improved to 7-0, 6 KOs. Noe Alejandro Lopez dropped to 11-6-1, 4 KOs.

Pablo Valdez TKO’s Noe Alejandro Lopez in Round 4

Get Stevenson vs Conceicao full fight card results.

