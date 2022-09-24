PFL International Qualifier Series matchups featured on Scuffle Fight Week in Africa

The Professional Fighters League announced it will participate in Scuffle Fight Week, the largest combat sports event in African history. PFL will award a contract to the winner of the Scuffle Search Documentary, an eight fighter Welterweight elimination tournament. The top two fighters are to compete on November 5.

PFL’s participation in Scuffle Fight Week, which takes place at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Port Louis, Mauritius, is the next step in identifying and developing MMA talent across the continent. PFL has partnered with Jason Van Schalkwyk, CEO of Scuffle Media, for the event which will showcase some of the best up-and-coming fighters in Africa.

“The Professional Fighters League is excited to take part in Scuffle Fight Week this coming November,” says PFL CEO Peter Murray. “As a truly global league, we’re committed to further developing the sport and its talent in Africa.”

“This is an exciting time for Scuffle as we partner with the PFL, the biggest league in combat sport,” says Jason Van Schalkwyk. “We look forward to creating a true Pan African combat sports property that will become a platform not only for the athletes but also for global partners to enter the continent and find the future stars of African combat sports.”