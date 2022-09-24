Shakur Stevenson and Robson Conceicao squared off in the main event at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, September 23. The contest featured hometown hero and Rio Olympics 2016 silver-medalist up against Brazil’s Olympic champion and former world title challenger.

In Australia the event aired live on Saturday, September 24.

Stevenson missed the 130-pound weight limit by 1.6 pounds and vacated his WBC and WBO world titles. Conceicao was eligible to lift the belts with a victory.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Stevenson, who on the way to a unanimous decision scored a knockdown and got a point deducted due to a hip toss in Round 9. The scores were 117-109, 117-109 and 118-108.

With the victory Shakur Stevenson improved to 19-0, 9 KOs and remained undefeated. In his following bout he is expected to fight at lightweight.

Devin Haney is a current undisputed lightweight champion. Vasiliy Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr, are among top boxers making up a 135-pound roster.

“I had a long week,” Stevenson said post-fight. “I killed myself to make weight. All I want to do is come in here and perform. I did everything I could to do that. I’m just a dominating individual. With me versus him, the ref, I did everything I could to try and beat [Conceicao] up as much as I could. He held me the whole night, but I did everything I could.”

“I think he was doing a lot of holding whenever I was getting on the inside. As soon as I got on the inside, he grabbed me.”

“We gotta fight the champ. Me and Devin [Haney], we could lock in. After he fights Kambosos, let’s get it on!”

Robson Conceicao dropped to 17-2, 8 KOs. He failed the second attempt to claim a world title, following his fight against then champion Oscar Valdez in September 2021.

The WBC and WBO super featherweight titles are officially vacant.

Check out Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao full fight video highlights up top.

