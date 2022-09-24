The post-fight Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao press conference follows their bout live on ESPN+ from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday September 23, which makes it Saturday September 24 in Australia. Video is available up top.
Get Stevenson vs Conceicao full fight card results.
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.
Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.