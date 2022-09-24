Advertisements

The post-fight Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao press conference follows their bout live on ESPN+ from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday September 23, which makes it Saturday September 24 in Australia. Video is available up top.

