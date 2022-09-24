Joyce vs Parker results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Heavyweights Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) and Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 24. The contest features British undefeated Olympic silver medalist up against New Zealand-born and three-time gold medalist. The bout between No.1 and No.2 contenders in the WBO rankings could potentially have world title implications.
Joyce brings to the ring his WBC ‘Silver’ and WBO International belts. Parker enters the squared circle holding the WBO Intercontinental title. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 25.
The co-main event is a featherweight title unification between seven-weight world champion and reigning WBO and WBC queen Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) and unbeaten current IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KOs). The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Box Office
Date: Saturday, September 24
Time: 6 pm BST
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, September 24
Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Event
Date: Sunday, September 25
Time: 3 am AEST
Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Joyce vs Parker from practically anywhere.
Joyce vs Parker fight card
Get Joyce vs Parker full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joyce’s WBC Silver and WBO International titles, Parker’s WBO Intercontinental title
- Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBO and WBC titles, Mahfoud’s IBF title
- Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi, 12 rounds, welterweight
- Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Magnesi’s IBO title
- Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley, 10 rounds, middleweight – Heaney’s IBO international title
- Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC International title
- James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jnr, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace, 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic, 4 rounds, cruiserweight