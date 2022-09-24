Joyce vs Parker results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Heavyweights Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) and Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 24. The contest features British undefeated Olympic silver medalist up against New Zealand-born and three-time gold medalist. The bout between No.1 and No.2 contenders in the WBO rankings could potentially have world title implications.

Advertisements

Joyce brings to the ring his WBC ‘Silver’ and WBO International belts. Parker enters the squared circle holding the WBO Intercontinental title. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 25.

The co-main event is a featherweight title unification between seven-weight world champion and reigning WBO and WBC queen Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) and unbeaten current IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KOs). The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Box Office

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 6 pm BST

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Event

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 3 am AEST

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Joyce vs Parker from practically anywhere.

Joyce vs Parker fight card

Get Joyce vs Parker full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joyce’s WBC Silver and WBO International titles, Parker’s WBO Intercontinental title

Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBO and WBC titles, Mahfoud’s IBF title

Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi, 12 rounds, welterweight

Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Magnesi’s IBO title

Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley, 10 rounds, middleweight – Heaney’s IBO international title

Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC International title

James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jnr, 6 rounds, middleweight

Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas, 4 rounds, lightweight

Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic, 4 rounds, cruiserweight