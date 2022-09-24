Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) and Robson Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, September 23. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout with the WBC and WBO super featherweight titles on the line. The hometown favourite, was expected to defend the belts, but vacated the title after missing the required championship weight limit. The Brazilian contender is eligible to lift the crown in case of victory. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Saturday, September 24.

Advertisements

In the co-main Norfolk’s Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) and Mexican veteran Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Among the undercard bouts, Puerto Rico’s Henry Lebron (16-0, 10 KOs) takes on Andy Vences (23-3-1, 12 KOs) of San Jose, California in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight, Atlanta, Georgia native Jaylan Phillips (1-2-1, 1 KO) faces Antoine Cobb (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Chicago, Illinois in a four-round immediate rematch at welterweight, and Queens, New York-born Jahi Tucker (8-0, 5 KOs) battles Jose Luis Sanchez (11-2-1, 4 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in a six-rounder at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, September 23

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 10 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Stevenson vs Conceicao from practically anywhere.

Stevenson vs Conceicao fight card

Get Stevenson vs Conceicao full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBC and WBO super featherweight titles

Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel, 6 rounds, featherweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 8 rounds, welterweight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, welterweight

Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao results

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips – split draw (40-36, 37-39, 38-38)

Floyd Diaz def. Juan Hernandez Martine by unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 59-54)

Misael Lopez def. Orlando Gonzalez by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 77-75)

Jahi Tucker def. Jose Luis Sanchez by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 79-73)

Pablo Valdez def. Noe Alejandro Lopez by TKO (R4 at 2:45) | Watch TKO

Bruce Carrington def. Jose Argel by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Henry Lebron def. Andy Vences by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73, 80-72)

Keyshawn Davis def. Omar Tienda by TKO (R5 at 1:38) | Watch TKO

Shakur Stevenson def. Robson Conceicao by unanimous decision (117-109, 117-109, 118-108)