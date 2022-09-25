Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) and Mikuru Asakura (16-3, 1 NC) square off in the main event live stream from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday September 25, which makes it Saturday September 24 in the United States. The exhibition match features the 45-year-old American boxing legend, five-weight world champion and hall of famer up against the 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber.

Advertisements

Retired from professional boxing in 2017 Floyd Mayweather Jr is back in the ring following a trio of exhibition bout against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul and Don Moore. His next “No Contest” fight against Mikuru Asakura is scheduled for three rounds. The latter has been an MMA fighter for over 10 years, and this is his first boxing match.

Also on the card Japanese Koji Tanaka aka “Kouzi” takes on American Ray Sadeghi aka “Jizzy Mack” in a three-round custom rules open weight clash. As well, local Nadaka Yoshinari takes on Thai Bandasak So Trakunpet in a three-round 117-pound kickboxing match. In addition, representating the country-host Miura Kota battles it out against Bunchuai Phonsungnoen of Thailand in a three-round 150-pound MMA contest. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1 pm AEST / 11 am AWST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Mayweather vs Asakura from practically anywhere.

Mayweather vs Asakura fight card

Get Mayweather vs Asakura full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura, boxing, 3 rounds, catchweight

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet, kickboxing, 3 rounds, catchweight

Ray Sadeghi “Jizzy Mack” vs. Koji Tanaka “Kouzi”, boxing, 3 rounds, openweight

Miura Kota vs. Bunchuai Phonsungnoen, MMA, 3 rounds, featherweight

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura results

Kota Miura def. Bunchuai Phonsungnoen by submission (armbar, R1)

Nadaka Yoshinari def. Bandasak So Trakunpet by TKO (R1)

Ray Sadeghi vs. Koji Tanaka – No Contest (exhibition match ends in R3 after “Kouzi” drops “Jizzy Mack” twice)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura – No Contest (exhibition match ends in R2 after Mayweather dominates and drops Asakura)