IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington is scheduled for his title defense against mandatory challenger Luis Alberto Lopez on Saturday, December 10 at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship main event bout live stream on DAZN.

The date when Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 11.

“I cannot wait to be back in Leeds, one of the best atmospheres in the world,” said Eddie Hearn. “It’s great to have Josh back in the ring and ready to thrill again, and those fans will play a big part in getting their hero over the line in a tough fight with the dangerous Mexican Alberto Lopez.”

Warrington (31-1-1 8 KOs) regained the IBF strap when he stopped Kiko Martinez in March back in Leeds. The local favorite floored the Spaniard in the opening round and ultimately stopped him in the seventh. The 31-year-old suffered a broken jaw in his second career win over Martinez. He has fully recovered and now looks to defend his belt and targets unification bouts.

“So we are back at the Leeds Arena, back for the 12th and potentially final time,” said Warrington. “I’m very excited to be back in Leeds. I started the year very well with a sensational 7th round stoppage against Kiko Martinez to recapture my IBF belt and now finishing the end of the year defending my belt to my mandatory who’s a tough Mexican and has waited a long time to fight me.

“It’s going to be a hard fight, he comes forward, he’s wild and erratic, I’ve got history with Mexican fighters, but I’m hoping to put on a great performance in front of my home crowd.

“I’ve been saying it for so long about going over to the States and fighting in a unification fight. That’s the dream but due to delays with injuries to my jaw and hand I have to fight my mandatory now. I’m fully focused on doing a job, getting the show closed early and finishing 2022 with a bang.”

Lopez (26-2 15 KOs) is no stranger to fighting in the UK. Last December he stopped Isaac Lowe in an eliminator clash in London. The 29-year-old Mexican has stayed busy while waiting for his chance to tackle Warrington, notching stoppage wins in April and August. He is to travel to Leeds with ambitions to emulate the KO win his fellow countryman Mauricio Lara inflicted on Warrington in February 2021.

“I remember, not too long ago, when a Mexican fighter knocked Josh out in his country,” said Alberto Lopez. “On December 10, in his hometown, I am going to silence his fans. The IBF featherweight title will return to Mexico. I dedicate this fight to the Mexican people and everyone from my hometown of Mexicali. This one’s for you, and Josh, enjoy that belt while you still have it.”

The list of bouts featured on Warrington vs Alberto Lopez undercard, as well as ticket information, is expected to be announced shortly.