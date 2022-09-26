Search
Bellator 286 date, time, tickets, fight card, how to watch, Pitbull vs Borics

Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics

Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics takes place at Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, October 1. The fight card live on Showtime features a series of bouts with the featherweight title contested in the headliner of the show. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the main event former 155-pound and three-time and reigning 145-pound champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (33-5) defends his belt against top-ranked contender Adam Borics (18-1). In the co-main event former featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-1) and Spike Carlyle (14-3) battle it out at lightweight.

Also on the card No.4 Aaron Pico (10-3) and No.6 Jeremy Kennedy (17-3, 1 NC) square off at featherweight. In addition, No.3 Juan Archuleta (25-4) takes on No.9 Enrique Barzola (18-6-2) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 286 tickets

Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics tickets to witness all the action at Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, October 1 are on sale.

Bellator 286 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics

MMA fans can watch Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Saturday, October 1. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Bellator 286 preliminary card live stream on Pluto TV and YouTube begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics from practically anywhere.

Bellator 286 fight card

The current Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. Adam Borics – Freire’s Bellator featherweight title
  • A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle
  • Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy
  • Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola

Preliminary Card

  • Jay Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov
  • Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf
  • Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov
  • Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas
  • Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
  • Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau
  • Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Dominic Clark
  • Bobby Seronio III vs. Miguel Peimbert
  • Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley
