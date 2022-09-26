Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship comes to Louisiana on Saturday, October 1 with BKFC 30: Hunt vs Henry taking place at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA. The fight card live on pay-per-view features a series of bouts with a vacant cruiserweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

In the main event No. 2-ranked promotion’s pound-for-pound Lorenzo Hunt (7-1) and No. 2-ranked cruiserweight Quentin Henry (5-1) battle it out for the division’s vacant title. In the co-main event Ben Rothwell and Bobo O’Bannon (3-3, 3 KO) square off at heavyweight.

Also on the BKFC 30 card, Brandon Shavers faces Aaron Sutterfield at welterweight, Dennis Labruzza takes on Duke Sensley at light heavyweight and Tony Jenkins meets Ravon Baxter (1-0) also at light heavyweight. In addition, Harris Stephenson (4-2, 2 KO) goes up against Kaleb Harris (4-4) at middleweight and Juan Torres (0-2) duels Zach Calmus (1-1) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 30: Hunt vs Henry

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 30: Hunt vs Henry live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, October 1. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The date when BKFC 30: Hunt vs Henry airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 2. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST / 12 pm AEDT.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

BKFC 30 free live stream of preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

BKFC 30 fight card

The current BKFC 30: Hunt vs Henry fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Quentin Henry – vacant BKFC cruiserweight title

Ben Rothwell vs. Bobo O’Bannon

Brandon Shavers vs. Aaron Sutterfield

Dennis Labruzza vs. Avery Duke Sensley

Tony Jenkins vs. Ravon Baxter

Harris Stephenson vs. Kaleb Harris

Juan Torres vs. Zach Calmus

Preliminary Card

Anthony Blake Lacaze vs. Noah Cutter

David Bosnick vs. Loren Thibodeaux