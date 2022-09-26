Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 6, Week 10 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 27, which makes it Wednesday September 28 in Australia. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Bo Nickal (2-0) goes up against Donovan Beard (7-1) at middleweight. Among other bouts Sam Patterson (9-1-1) takes on Vinicius Cenci (7-1) at lightweight, Freddy Emiliano Linares (8-1) faces Jack Jenkins (9-2) at featherweight and Rafael Esteves (10-0) meets Joao Elias (17-3-1) at flyweight. In addition, Ashiek Ajim (6-1) and Mateus Mendonca (9-0) square off at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 56 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 56 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 56 fight card looks as the following:

Bo Nickal vs. Donovan Beard

Sam Patterson vs. Vinicius Cenci

Freddy Emiliano Linares vs. Jack Jenkins

Joao Elias vs. Rafael Ramos Estevam

Ashiek Ajim vs. Mateus Mendonca