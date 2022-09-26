UFC Vegas 61 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 1, which makes it Sunday October 2 in Australia. The main event is a five-round women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan.

Mackenzie Dern (12-2) of the US was in action in April when she took a split decision against Tecia Torres. In October 2021 she dropped a unanimous decision against Marina Rodriguez, which snapped her four-win streak.

Yan Xiaonan (15-3, 1 NC) of China lost two of her previous bouts. In March she suffered the defeat by split decision against Rodriguez. In May 2021 she was stopped by Carla Esparza in Round 2, and collected her first loss in ten years.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.

Also on the UFC Vegas 61 card Randy Brown (15-4) takes on Francisco Trinaldo (28-8) at welterweight, Raoni Barcelos (16-3) meets Trevin Jones (13-8) at bantamweight and Sodiq Yusuff (12-2) faces Don Shainis (12-3) at featherweight. In addition, John Castaneda (19-5) squares off against Daniel Santos (10-2) at bantamweight and Mike Davis (9-2) battles Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Xiaonan card

The current UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Preliminary Card

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Leah Letson vs. Chelsea Chandler

Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson

Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti

Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleynik

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins