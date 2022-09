Kickboxing legend Badr Hari faces former UFC standout and K-1 WGP winner Alistair Overeem on Saturday, October 8 at Gelredome in Arnhem, Holland. The pair squares off in the trilogy fight headlining Collision 4 card live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event GLORY hits the stream with the Countdown full episode titled “The Promise”. Check it out up top.

