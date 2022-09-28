Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 10 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 56 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday September 27, which makes it Wednesday September 28 in Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card Bo Nickal (2-0) and Donovan Beard (7-1) square off at middleweight. Among other bouts Vinicius Cenci (7-1) faces Sam Patterson (9-1-1) at lightweight, Jack Jenkins (9-2) meets Freddy Emiliano Linares (8-1) at featherweight and Joao Elias (17-3-1) goes up against unbeaten Rafael Esteves (10-0) at flyweight. Kicking off the action, unbeaten Mateus Mendonca (9-0) takes on Ashiek Ajim (6-1) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 56

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, September 27

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, September 28

Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 56 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 56 fight card results below.

Bo Nickal def. Donovan Beard by submission (triangle choke, R1 at 0:52)

Sam Patterson def. Vinicius Cenci by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 4:18)

Jack Jenkins def. Freddy Emiliano Linares by TKO (punches, R3 at 4:30)

Rafael Ramos Estevam def. Joao Elias by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:25)

Mateus Mendonca def. Ashiek Ajim by KO (punches, R1 at 0:48)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 56 results, UFC President Dana White named five fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes Bo Nickal, Sam Patterson, Jack Jenkins, Rafael Ramos Estevam and Mateus Mendonca.