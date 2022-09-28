Nico Ali Walsh has a date for his next fight as he goes through the ropes on Saturday, October 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The grandson of “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali faces Billy Wagner in the scheduled for six rounds bout at middleweight. The contest is featured on the Top Rank card headlined by a twelve-round lightweight battle between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz.

“I am thrilled to be back in action on another significant card. Lomachenko is one of the greats of his era,” Ali Walsh said. “My first year as a professional has been a tremendous learning experience, and I have a great team to help me get to the next level. I respect Billy Wagner and am preparing to showcase everything I’ve learned in the gym from my incredible trainer, Kay Koroma.”

Lomachenko vs Ortiz tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) made his pro debut in August 2021 with a first-round knockout and has been dominant in the paid ranks apart from one minor hiccup. Last December, he made his Madison Square Garden debut and edged Reyes Sanchez by majority decision. Following a pair of quick knockouts to start his 2022 campaign, he fought Sanchez in an August rematch at Pechanga Arena San Diego, the same building where Muhammad Ali lost to Ken Norton via split decision in 1973. Ali Walsh cleared up any doubt, doubling over Sanchez with a left hook to the liver in the second round.

Wagner (5-2, 1 KO), from Browning, Montana, has won two straight since a February 2021 knockout loss to Javier Martinez inside the MGM Grand Bubble.

In the co-feature two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez and former world champion Jessie Magdaleno meet in a ten-rounder at featherweight. The current Lomachenko vs Ortiz lineup can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Lomachenko vs Ortiz live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other countries. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 30.

Lomachenko vs Ortiz fight card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, lightweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 10 rounds, featherweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner, 6 rounds, middleweight

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Tiger Johnson vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Duke Ragan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Haven Brady Jr. vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior lightweight