UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 1. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 2.

In the main event Mackenzie Dern (12-2) and Yan Xiaonan (15-3, 1 NC) square off at women’s strawweight. In the co-main event Randy Brown (15-4) and Francisco Trinaldo (28-8) battle it out at welterweight.

Also on the card, Raoni Barcelos (16-3) faces Trevin Jones (13-8) at bantamweight, Don Shainis (12-3) takes on Sodiq Yusuff (12-2) at featherweight and Daniel Santos (10-2) meets John Castaneda (19-5) at bantamweight. In addition, Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2) duels Mike Davis (9-2) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 1. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 61 Australia time, Dern vs Xiaonan

In Australia UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 2. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 61 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Preliminary Card

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson

Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler

Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti