The Professional Fighters League announced that PFL Championship 2022 comes to Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, November 25. The event billed as “the biggest night in MMA” features twelve finalists battling it out for six world titles and $1 million champion’s purses in each weight division. Tickets are now on sale.

On the top of fight card Kayla Harrison squares off against Larissa Pacheco for the PFL women’s lightweight crown. The pair meets for the the third time. Harrison is looking to become the first person to win three PFL titles. Pacheco aims to take the revenge for the previous two deafeats and extended her knockout streak to six wins in a row.

In the co-main event Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins clash for the PFL featherweight belt. Among other championship bouts Ante Delija faces off Matheus Scheffel at heavyweight, Olivier Aubin-Mercier meets Stevie Ray at lightweight, Sadibou Sy takes on Dilano Taylor at welterweight and Rob Wilkinson duels Omari Akhmedov at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

PFL MMA Championship 2022 tickets

Tickets for PFL MMA Championship 2022 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, November 2 are on sale.

PFL MMA Championship 2022 tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

The main card airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States following the prelims live stream on ESPN+.

“I am excited to announce the 2022 PFL World Championship is set for Friday, November 25 and the stage doesn’t get any bigger than ESPN+ PPV in primetime staged live from New York City at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray.

“This special pay-per-view holiday event is stacked with star talent and championship drama as PFL will deliver fans six world title fights with six belts and $6 million on the line headlined by undefeated superstar Kayla Harrison in the biggest fight of her career against Larissa Pacheco, who has five consecutive first round knockouts coming into this epic season finale. The PPV card will also feature “Hurricane” Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes facing each other in their PFL debuts.”

The date when PFL MMA Championship 2022 airs live in Australia is Saturday, November 26. Fans can watch the event live stream on Stan.

PFL MMA Championship 2022 fight card

The current PFL MMA Championship 2022 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco – PFL women’s lightweight championship

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins – PFL featherweight championship

Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes – featherweight

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel – PFL heavyweight championship

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray – PFL lightweight championship

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor – PFL welterweight championship

Rob Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov – PFL light heavyweight championship

Preliminary Card

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens – lightweight

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes – women’s flyweight

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser – lightweight