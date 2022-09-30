Bellator 286 weigh-in results, Pitbull vs Borics (video)

Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics airs live on Showtime from Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, CA on Saturday October 1, which makes it Sunday October 2 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, reigning featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (33-5) defends his title against top-ranked contender Adam Borics (18-1). In the co-main event, Spike Carlyle (14-3) faces off against former featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-1) at lightweight.
Bellator 286 fight card
Main Card
- Patricio Freire vs. Adam Borics – Freire’s Bellator featherweight title
- A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle
- Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy
- Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola
Preliminary Card
- Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov
- Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf
- Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov
- Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas
- Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
- Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau
- Lance Gibson vs. Dominic Clark
- Bobby Seronio III vs. Miguel Peimbert
- Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley