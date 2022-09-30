Search
Bellator 286 weigh-in results, Pitbull vs Borics (video)

FIGHTMAG

Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics

Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics airs live on Showtime from Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, CA on Saturday October 1, which makes it Sunday October 2 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, reigning featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (33-5) defends his title against top-ranked contender Adam Borics (18-1). In the co-main event, Spike Carlyle (14-3) faces off against former featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-1) at lightweight.

Tickets for Bellator 286 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 286 fight card

Main Card

  • Patricio Freire vs. Adam Borics – Freire’s Bellator featherweight title
  • A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle
  • Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy
  • Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola

Bellator 286 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Pitbull vs Borics

Preliminary Card

  • Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov
  • Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf
  • Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov
  • Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas
  • Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton
  • Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau
  • Lance Gibson vs. Dominic Clark
  • Bobby Seronio III vs. Miguel Peimbert
  • Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley
