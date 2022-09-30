Bellator 286 weigh-in results, Pitbull vs Borics (video)

Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics airs live on Showtime from Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, CA on Saturday October 1, which makes it Sunday October 2 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event, reigning featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (33-5) defends his title against top-ranked contender Adam Borics (18-1). In the co-main event, Spike Carlyle (14-3) faces off against former featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-1) at lightweight.

Tickets for Bellator 286 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 286 fight card

Main Card

Patricio Freire vs. Adam Borics – Freire’s Bellator featherweight title

A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle

Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola

Preliminary Card

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov

Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf

Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov

Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas

Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau

Lance Gibson vs. Dominic Clark

Bobby Seronio III vs. Miguel Peimbert

Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley