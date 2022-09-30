Conor Daly announced as new The Money Team Racing driver

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s The Money Team Racing (TMTR) has announced full-time NTT IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly as their new driver and BitNile Holdings, Inc. (BitNile) as their newest sponsor, with both set to make their NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

“I’m thrilled to continue to see the growth of The Money Team Racing with our new driver Conor Daly and sponsor BitNile,” said Mayweather. “We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time and I know that the future is very bright for us. With hard work and dedication, we’re going to continue to climb the ladder in this sport. This is an exciting step and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Mayweather’s latest sports venture outside of the ring will add a diverse racecar driver in Daly, who brings plenty of road course experience behind the wheel. Most recently, Daly had his most impressive race yet, finishing sixth in the prestigious Indianapolis 500. In addition to his IndyCar career, Daly earned the 2010 Star Mazda and 2012 MRF Challenge championship.

“Making my Cup Series debut has been a dream of mine. I grew up in the open wheel racing world, but have always been a NASCAR fan,” Daly exclaimed. “This is an incredible opportunity and I wouldn’t be here without the generous support of BitNile. Everyone who has supported me in the IndyCar Series is now giving me an opportunity to expand my horizons in the Cup Series. I can’t wait to race against all of the incredible drivers in the field.”

The Boxing Hall of Famer will also be debuting his race team’s newest sponsor, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who will be involved in NASCAR for the first time. BitNile recently broke into racing with a multi-year deal being a primary sponsor for Daly in the IndyCar Series.

BitNile is a diversified holding company specializing in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrencies and innovations in the field of decentralized finance. BitNile focuses on large-scale Bitcoin mining and is developing a new Bitcoin marketplace platform.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, BitNile’s Executive Chairman, stated, “I’m a long-time fan of NASCAR and Floyd Mayweather, and it is exciting to have the opportunity to team up with The Money Team Racing and to provide Conor Daly the opportunity to compete at the Bank of America ROVAL 400.” He added, “BitNile operates with a ‘Risk On’ philosophy and a focus on winning. Our sponsorship allows us to connect NASCAR’s fan base with BitNile’s disruptive technologies and future product offerings. We can’t wait to cheer on Conor and The Money Team Racing in Charlotte.”

“We are really looking forward to getting back on track at the ROVAL. What makes it more special is we are bringing a new driver and sponsor to the NASCAR Cup Series,” said William Auchmoody, TMT Co-Owner. “I want to personally thank Conor and Todd from BitNile for believing in our young team, we are really looking forward to building something great together.”

TMTR debuted in February 2022 with an attention-grabbing performance to qualify for the iconic Daytona 500. After finishing 26th at Daytona, they would go on to end up 25th at COTA in March and 23rd at the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

The No. 50 BitNile Chevrolet will compete in The Bank of America ROVAL 400, which will start at 2:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and PRN. The race is 109 laps, or 252.88 miles long.