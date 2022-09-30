Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji date set for Nov 13 in Dubai

Following his recent outing in Saitama, Japan, undefeated hall of famer Floyd Mayweather is back in the ring on Sunday, November 13 when he faces UK-based YouTuber Deji Olatunji at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The pair squares off in a full contact exhibition boxing match live on pay-per-view.

The event marks Mayweather’s (50-0, 27 KOs) second appearance in UAE, following his encounter with Don Moore in Abu Dhabi at the inaugural “Global Titans” event. Originally scheduled for May 14 on the Burj Al Arab Hotel’s helipad, the event was postponed a week and moved, due to the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“I’m delighted to be working with Global Titans and FrontRow Entertainment to bring another incredible boxing experience to Dubai.” said Mayweather. “It’s an honor to return to Dubai and to be a part of such an iconic event in this world-class destination. I would like to thank the Global Titans and FrontRow Entertainment team for giving me this platform and for giving back so much to the sport I love.”

Oladeji Daniel “Deji” Olatunji (1-0, 1 KO), formerly known online as “ComedyShortsGamer” (abbreviated as CSG), is the brother of fellow social-media influencer and professional boxer KSI. The 25-year-old is best known for his comedic content, skits and reactions, which have garnered him nearly 4.1 billion views and 10.7 million subscribers on the platform.

Deji made his pro boxing debut in August in London when he stopped fellow YouTuber Yousef Erakat aka “Fousey” in the second round. In his three-fight amateur career he was defeated by Jake Paul.

“Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity,” said Deji. “It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!”

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji | Poster

The list of bouts featured on the Mayweather vs Deji undercard, as well as how to watch the fight live on pay-per-view, is expected to be announced shortly.