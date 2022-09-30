Natasha Jonas and Marie-Eve Dicaire battle it out in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, November 12. The contest features the unified WBC and WBO super welterweight champion up against the IBF titleholder. The pair squares off in a ten-round championship unification. Ticket information has been also announced today.

Advertisements

Jonas (12-2-1, 8 KOs) conquered Patricia Berghult for the WBC belt earlier this month in her home city of Liverpool. The green strap joined her pink WBO belt in her trophy cabinet – and now the former Olympian wants to add Dicaire’s IBF belt and Ring Magazine titles to her collection and write herself another glorious chapter in boxing’s history books.

Her quest for global domination takes Jonas into a clash with Canada’s two-time world champion Dicaire (18-1-0, 1 KO) in what promises to be a momentous world championship encounter with all three titles on the line.

Coming just weeks after a historic night of celebration for women’s boxing takes place on October 15th at The O2 in London – when Savannah Marshall faces Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight world titles – the contest further highlights the strength of the women’s sport in what has been a gala year for female boxing.

Southpaw Dicaire suffered her only professional defeat to date to Shields back in March 2021 following a unanimous decision. But she reclaimed her then vacant IBF title when she produced a stoppage win over Cynthia Lozano last December in Montreal.

Jonas vs Dicaire tickets

Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 12 at AO Arena in Manchester, England go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 am. Presale starts on Wednesday, October 5 at 10 am and ends on Friday, October 7 at 9 am.

Jonas vs Dicaire tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

In the co-main event Dalton Smith (12-0, 10 KO’s) defends his British super lightweight title against challenger Kaisee Benjamin (16-1-1, 6 KOs).

Former Team GB member Smith scored a sixth-round stoppage win when he headlined in Sheffield last month – his third consecutive win inside the distance – to win the vacant title and take his number of professional stoppage wins to ten.

Benjamin from Birmingham, has 16 wins from 17 professional appearances and is undefeated in his last 13 fights. In June, he celebrated a unanimous decision win over Serge Ambomo at the Coventry Skydome to maintain his status as Smith’s mandatory opponent.

Also on the card, Frazer Clarke (3-0, 3 KO’s) is set to continue his heavyweight run as he takes on Kamil Sokolowski (11-26-3, 4 KOs). Clarke has won all three of his professional bouts thus far with three knockouts. The Tokyo 2020 Team GB Olympic bronze medalist is looking to add another stoppage to his resume.

As well, Manchester’s own Bradley Rea (14-0, 6 KO’s) puts his unbeaten record on the line when he takes on English middleweight champion Tyler Denny (14-2-3). Rea has developed a reputation for an all-action style and is expected to make this another crowd-pleasing contest for his hometown fans.

Jonas vs Dicaire fight card

The current Jonas vs Dicaire fight card can be found below. Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Jonas’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF title

Dalton Smith vs. Kaisee Benjamin, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’ British title

Frazer Clarke vs. Kamil Sokolowski, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bradley Rea vs. Tyler Denny, 8 rounds, middleweight