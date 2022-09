UFC Vegas 61 weigh-in results, Dern vs Xiaonan

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Xiaonan airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday October 1, which makes it Sunday October 2 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event Mackenzie Dern (12-2) faces off against Yan Xiaonan (15-3, 1 NC) at women’s strawweight. In the co-main event Randy Brown (15-4) battles it out against Francisco Trinaldo (28-8) at welterweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 61 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Preliminary Card

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson

Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler

Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti