Bellator 286 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics preliminary card live stream from Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, October 1 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, which makes it 12 am BST / 10 am AEDT in the UK and Australia on Sunday, October 2, respectively.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 286 preliminary card looks as the following:

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov

Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf

Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov

Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas

Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau

Lance Gibson vs. Dominic Clark

Bobby Seronio III vs. Miguel Peimbert

Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley

Bellator 286 prelims – international live stream

