Sebastian Fundora defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against former world title challenger Carlos Ocampo in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the clash live on Showtime, unbeaten West Palm Beach, Florida native offered a clear warning to the rest of the 154-pound division.

“Everyone in the division has to watch out,” said Fundora. “Because I’m coming. I’m definitely not overlooking this opponent, but whenever I get that title chance, I’m ready for it.”

One of the most exciting fighters in the sport of boxing today, 24-years-old Fundora explained the mentality that has allowed him to thrill fight fans time and time again.

“A lot of people who come out to these fights are working class and they spend their hard-earned money to go watch a good fight, and that’s what I want to deliver,” said Fundora. “I fight for the fans. Without the fans, boxing is not the same.”

Gabriela Fundora pad work | Jose Montanez/Team Fundora

For this fight, Coachella, California’s Fundora will share the stage with his younger sister, 20-year-old rising flyweight Gabriela Fundora, who competes in an undercard bout at Dignity Health Sports Park. Although it will be the first time they share a card, Sebastian is confident that the training from their father Freddy will allow each to focus on their individual tasks.

“We always train together, so preparing to fight on the same date didn’t require any adjustments or changes really,” said Fundora. “My sister is going to fight before me and I’ll be focused on my fight, even while watching her. We’ve trained all camp so that I know what I’m supposed to be doing at that moment. I’ll definitely be ready by the time it’s my moment to get in the ring.

“This opportunity shows that the hard work me and my sister have been putting in, is really paying off. I’m already in a comfortable spot in my career, but it really shows how her hard work has gotten her to this platform.”

Fundora’s stock skyrocketed after his most recent outing, which saw him claim the vacant interim WBC super welterweight title by stopping Erickson Lubin after nine rounds, in a memorable bout on Showtime in April that is a certain contender for 2022 Fight of the Year. Despite the career-best victory, Fundora saw the outcome as him simply proving what he already believed about himself.

“I feel like I didn’t learn anything in my last fight, I just went out there and proved what I already knew to everyone,” said Fundora. “In that camp we were focused on showing everyone that I’m an elite fighter at 154 pounds.”

‘I’m ready for him to bring his best’

Sebastian Fundora training | Jose Montanez/Team Fundora

The 6-foot-6 Fundora also showed an ability to overcome adversity in the duel against Lubin, and wisdom beyond his years. After dropping his opponent in round two and racing out to an early lead, Fundora was on the receiving end of a vicious onslaught from Lubin in round seven and elected to take a knee to recuperate. Between rounds nine and 10, Lubin’s corner was forced to throw in the towel after Fundora rose to his feet and regained control of the action.

“I never had a doubt in my mind during the Lubin fight,” said Fundora. “If I doubted myself, I would not be here right now. I had the composure to use my brain and take a knee during that fight. I got hit with a good punch and I was like, ‘let me take a little breather’, instead of getting hit like that again. I used my intelligence.”

On October 8, Fundora makes the first defense of his interim title against the rising Mexican contender Ocampo, who enters the fight on a 12-bout winning streak. Since a 2018 loss to unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr., Ocampo has moved up in weight and reeled off win after win to earn another shot at a top fighter. Fundora expects that motivation, combined with the Baja Californian’s aggressive style, to equal memorable action for everyone watching.

“Ocampo is a big, Mexican 154-pounder,” said Fundora. “He’s been at this weight for a while now and I know he’s coming in hungry. It’s his second chance on the big stage and I’m eager to see what he brings to the ring. I’m ready for him to bring his best. He’s going to be an aggressive fighter with a classic Mexican style. This is a perfect fight for Southern California. What more could you want?”

In the co-main event Carlos Adames and Juan Macias Montiel battle it out for the interim WBC middleweight title. Kicking off the telecast Fernando Martinez defends his IBF junior bantamweight title belt against Jerwin Ancajas.

Get Fundora vs Ocampo full fight card and start time.