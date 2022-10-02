Bellator 286 airs live on Showtime from Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, October 1. In the five-round main event former 155-pound and three-time and reigning 145-pound champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (33-5) defends his featherweight title against top-ranked contender Adam Borics (18-1).

In the co-main event former featherweight champion A.J. McKee (18-1) goes up against Spike Carlyle (14-3) at lightweight. Among other bouts, No.4 Aaron Pico (10-3) and No.6 Jeremy Kennedy (17-3, 1 NC) battle it out at featherweight, and No.3 Juan Archuleta (25-4) and No.9 Enrique Barzola (18-6-2) square off at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Bellator 286 free live stream of prelims begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics from practically anywhere.

Bellator 286 fight card

Get Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics full fight card results below.

Main Card

Patricio Freire def. Adam Borics unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 50-45) – retains Bellator featherweight title

A.J. McKee def. Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision (29-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Jeremy Kennedy def. Aaron Pico by TKO (shoulder injury, R1 at 5:00)

Juan Archuleta def. Enrique Barzola by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Bobby Seronio III def. Miguel Peimbert by unanimous decision (30-27, 20-37, 30- 27)

Islam Mamedov def. Nick Browne by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jay-Jay Wilson def. Vladimir Tokov by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Khalid Murtazaliev def. Khadzhimurat Bestaev by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:02)

Sumiko Inaba def. Nadine Mandiau by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 20-37)

Weber Almeida def. Ryan Lilley by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Lance Gibson def. Dominic Clark by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 1:49)

Cee Jay Hamilton def. Richard Palencia by TKO (leg injury, R2 at 0:12)

Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas (TBD)