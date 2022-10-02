BKFC 30: Hunt vs Henry airs live on pay-per-view from Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA on Saturday, October 1. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the championship belt contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 2.

The main event pits No. 2-ranked BKFC’s pound-for-pound Lorenzo Hunt (7-1) and No. 2-ranked cruiserweight Quentin Henry (5-1). The pair battle it out for the vacant cruiserweight title. In the co-main event Bobo O’Bannon (3-3, 3 KO) and Ben Rothwell meet at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Kaleb Harris (4-4) faces Harris Stephenson (4-2, 2 KO) at middleweight, Duke Sensley meets Dennis Labruzza at light heavyweight and Aaron Sutterfield takes on Brandon Shavers at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 30: Hunt vs Henry

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 2 am BST / 12 pm AEDT

BKFC 30 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 30 fight card

Get BKFC 30: Hunt vs Henry full fight card results below.

Main Card

Lorenzo Hunt def. Quentin Henry by KO (R3 at 1:36) – wins vacant BKFC cruiserweight title

Ben Rothwell def. Bobo O’Bannon by KO (R1 at 0:19)

Kaleb Harris def. Harris Stephenson by TKO (R2 at 1:46)

Duke Sensley def. Dennis Labruzza by KO (R4 at 0:38)

Brandon Shavers def. Aaron Sutterfield by TKO (R1 at 0:59)

Tony Jenkins def. Ravon Baxter by TKO (R3 at 1:05)

Noah Cutter def. Anthony Blake Lacaze by KO (R2 at 1:09)

Preliminary Card

Juan Torres def. Zach Calmus by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

David Bosnick def. Loren Thibodeaux by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45, 50-44)