UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Xiaonan aka UFC Vegas 61 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 1, which makes it Sunday October 2 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round strawweight bout between No. 5-ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-2) and No. 6 Yan Xiaonan (15-3). The co-main is a welterweight bout between Randy Brown (15-4) and Francisco Trinaldo (28-8).

Among other bouyts, Raoni Barcelos (16-3) faces Trevin Jones (13-8) at bantamweight, Sodiq Yusuff (12-2) takes on Don Shainis (12-3) at featherweight, John Castaneda (19-5) meets Daniel Santos (10-2) at bantamweight and Mike Davis (9-2) duels Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2) at lightweight. The full UFC Vegas 61 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, October 1

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, October 2

Main Card: 10 am AEDT

Prelims: 7 am AEDT

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Xiaonan results

Get UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Xiaonan full fight card results below.

Main Card

Yan Xiaonan def. Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47)

Randy Brown def. Francisco Trinaldo by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins – Cancelled

Raoni Barcelos def. Trevin Jones by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Don Shainis by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 0:30)

Mike Davis def. Viacheslav Borshchev by unanimous decision (29–28, 30–26, 30–26)

Preliminary Card

Daniel Santos def. John Castaneda by KO (punches and knee, R2 at 4:28)

Ilir Latifi def. Aleksei Oleinik by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Joaquim Silva def. Jesse Ronson by TKO (flying knee and punches, R2 at 3:08)

Brendan Allen def. Krzysztof Jotko by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:17)

Chelsea Chandler def. Julija Stoliarenko by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:15)

Guido Cannetti def. Randy Costa by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:04)