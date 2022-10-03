Heavyweight kickboxer Badr Hari is back in the ring this Saturday, October 8 at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands where he faces his old foe and fellow K-1 legend Alistair Overeem. The pair squares off in their trilogy fight headlining GLORY Collision 4 live on pay-per-view.

At the kickoff press conference in July, “The Demolition Man” Overeem, who makes a return to kickboxing following his run in the UFC, said that Hari was in a “do or die” situation. Although a few times “Bad Boy” was on edge of stopping his opponent he indeed hasn’t tasted victory for over seven years.

“I think he is right, there is no lie in what he said,” Badr Hari said when asked to comment. “But this is me in every fight. I am in a ‘do or die’ stage every moment of the fight.”

“I think every fighter lives like this. Me, it’s just do or die. But it’s do, no die this time.”

Hari and Overeem previously fought twice. Overeem won their first in December 2008 by knockout in the first round with left hook. A year later Hari took the revenge claiming the victory via the first-round TKO – knocking his opponent down and dominating, which forced the referee to stop and wave the fight off.

“I’m just looking forward [to the third fight]. He gives me a lot of motivation. This is [a kind of] fight you live for. These are those moments. The other fights that I [recently] fought were funny… but this is the fight that makes you give everything you have and willing to die if needed.”

“I’m prepared to die October 8 if that is what it has to be done to win. I’m gonna test him, I’m gonna test his character, I’m gonna test his heart, his skill, his power. I’m gonna test his will to win.”

In his most recent outing in March Hari faced Arkadiusz Wrzosek in the rematch that ended in No Contest due to the riot erupted at the event. When asked about the defeats in his previous bouts “The Golden Boy” said “I don’t care about losses”.

“I look forward. I don’t care about what happened. It doesn’t determine me which kind of fighter I am. It’s just one night. One evening. Sometimes it goes, sometime it doesn’t. That’s it. It’s just a moment in life, it’s not your [whole] life.”

The third and final fight between K-1 legends Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem headlines #COLLISION4 this Saturday live from Arnhem, Holland.



Details: https://t.co/O5WyPF2CXi



(?? via @GLORY_WS) pic.twitter.com/zEKOUmSBOz — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) October 3, 2022

In addition to the third fight between Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem, GLORY Collision 4 features a series of bouts with four titles contested on the night.