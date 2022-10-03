Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) square off in the main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, October 8. The contest titled “Born Rivals” is held 30 years on from their iconic father’s rematch at Old Trafford. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at catchweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9.

In the co-main event Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (2-0 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title in a ten-rounder against Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1 1 KO). Also on the card, Mary Romero (8-2 2 KOs) defends her EBU European super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against Ellie Scotney (5-0). In addition, Felix Cash (15-0 10 KOs) and Connor Coyle (17-0 7 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder with a vacant WBA Intercontinental middleweight title on the line. The full fight card can be found below.

Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 8 at The O2 Arena in London, England are on sale.

Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

Boxing fans can watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn live stream on pay-per-view on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 8. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Australia time

The date when Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT. Live stream pay-per-view is available on DAZN and Kayo.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8 am AEDT.

Eubank Jr vs Benn fight card

The current Eubank Jr vs Benn lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn, 12 rounds, catchweight

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Romero’s EBU European super bantamweight title

Felix Cash vs. Connor Coyle, 10 rounds, middleweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental middleweight title

Harlem Eubank vs. David Martin, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Lyndon Arthur vs. Cesar Hernan Reynoso, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Matty Harris vs. Chris Healey, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Chloe Watson vs. Nancy Franco, 6 rounds, flyweight