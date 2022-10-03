Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) square off in the main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, October 8. The contest titled “Born Rivals” is held 30 years on from their iconic father’s rematch at Old Trafford. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at catchweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9.
In the co-main event Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (2-0 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title in a ten-rounder against Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1 1 KO). Also on the card, Mary Romero (8-2 2 KOs) defends her EBU European super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against Ellie Scotney (5-0). In addition, Felix Cash (15-0 10 KOs) and Connor Coyle (17-0 7 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder with a vacant WBA Intercontinental middleweight title on the line. The full fight card can be found below.
Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 8 at The O2 Arena in London, England are on sale.
Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets can be purchased via StubHub.
How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
Boxing fans can watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn live stream on pay-per-view on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 8. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.
The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Australia time
The date when Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT. Live stream pay-per-view is available on DAZN and Kayo.
The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8 am AEDT.
Eubank Jr vs Benn fight card
The current Eubank Jr vs Benn lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.
- Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn, 12 rounds, catchweight
- Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title
- Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Romero’s EBU European super bantamweight title
- Felix Cash vs. Connor Coyle, 10 rounds, middleweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental middleweight title
- Harlem Eubank vs. David Martin, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Lyndon Arthur vs. Cesar Hernan Reynoso, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
- Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg, 8 rounds, bantamweight
- Matty Harris vs. Chris Healey, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Chloe Watson vs. Nancy Franco, 6 rounds, flyweight