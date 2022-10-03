GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem takes place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, October 8. The lineup live on pay-per-view features a series of kickboxing bouts with the trilogy fight headlining the show. In addition, four championship belts are contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9.

In the main event Badr Hari faces former UFC fighter and fellow K-1 legend Alistair Overeem. Their first fight in December 2008 ended in favor of Overeem, who KO’d Hari in the first round. The following year Hari took the revenge claiming the victory also via stoppage in Round 1.

In the co-main event Tiffany Van Soest defends her super bantamweight title against Sarah Moussaddak. Also on the card, Sergej Maslobojev and Tarik Khbabez battle it out for a vacant light heavyweight title. In addition, lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati defends his strap against Stoyan Koprivlenski and featherweight champion Petchpanomrung defends his belt against Abraham Vidales. Kicking off the action Levi Rigters and Tariq Osaro square off at heavyweight.

The preliminary card features Serkan Ozcaglayan up against Cesar Almeida at middleweight, Felipe Micheletti faceoff Donegi Abena at light heavyweight and Michael Boapeah versus Sergej Braun at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

GLORY Collision 4 tickets

GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem tickets to witness all the action at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, October 8 are on sale (as of writing).

Tickets are priced from €36.28 to €1950.00, as per event information on the promotion’s website.

How to watch GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem live stream on pay-per-view on gloryfights.com at the PPV price of US$14.99, and on the respective platforms in the selected markets. The date is Saturday, October 8. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm CEST in Europe and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The date and time when GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9 at 5 am AEDT.

The preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

The list of streaming planforms and respective markets looks as the following:

Videoland – Netherlands;

VTM 4 – Belgium;

Fighting.de – Germany;

UNnext – Japan;

Viaplay – Poland;

Voyo – Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia;

Pro-TV – Romania;

Fight Network – Canada, Portugal, Mozambique, Angola, Nigeria, Spain, Greece, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria, Mena, Bosnia;

Globo – Brazil;

Glory Fights – rest of the World.

GLORY Collision 4 fight card

The full GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tiffany Van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – Van Soest’s Glory super bantamweight title

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant Glory light heavyweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski, 5 rounds, lightweight – Beztati’s Glory lightweight title

Petchpanomrung vs. Abraham Vidales, 5 rounds, featherweight – Petchpanomrung’s Glory featherweight title

Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida, 3 rounds, middleweight

Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun, 3 rounds, middleweight