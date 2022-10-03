Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) and Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8. The contest features Coachella’s unbeaten interim WBC super welterweight champion up against former world title challenger from Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live on Showtime. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9.

The co-main event pits Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) of Dominican Republic and Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for twelve-rounds with an interim WBC middleweight title on the line. Kicking off the action, Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in the rematch against Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs) of Philippines. In their first in February the champion came out on top with a unanimous decision.

Among the Fundora vs Ocampo undercard bouts, Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs) – the younger sister of Sebastian Fundora – faces off Naomi Arellano Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico in a ten-rounder at flyweight. As well, Viktor Slavinskyi (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine takes on Edward Vazquez (12-1, 3 KOs) of the US in an eight-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Brandyn Lynch (11-1-1, 8 KOs) of the US meets Roque Agustin Junco (11-12-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Fundora vs Ocampo tickets

Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 8 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA are on sale.

Fundora vs Ocampo tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo

Boxing fans can watch Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo live stream on Showtime. The fight date is Saturday, October 8. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately midnight / nine pm PT.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo in Australia & other countries

Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo broadcast details for Australia and other countries is yet to be announced. Live stream is expected on PBC channel on FITE (following a number of previously streamed Premier Boxing Champions events) – subject to confirmation.

Fundora vs Ocampo date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, October 9 at 1 pm AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fundora vs Ocampo from practically anywhere.

Fundora vs Ocampo Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events has been scheduled for Fundora vs Ocampo Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Thursday, October 6

The final Fundora vs Ocampo pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, October 6 at The Westin LAX – Grand A&B. The start time is 1 pm PT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, October 7

The official Fundora vs Ocampo weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, October 7 at The Westin LAX – Grand A&B. The start time is 11 am PT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, October 8

Fundora vs Ocampo fight date is on Saturday, October 8. The location is Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Doors open and the first fight begins at 3 pm. Fundora vs Ocampo telecast on Showtime begins at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Fundora vs Ocampo fight card

The current Fundora vs Ocampo lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title

Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel, 12 rounds, middleweight – vacant interim WBC middleweight title

Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – Martinez’s IBF junior bantamweight title

Preliminary Card

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox, 10 rounds, welterweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Arellano Reyes, 10 rounds, flyweight

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Roque Agustin Junco, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Justin Cardona vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Edgar Valenzuela, 6 rounds, middleweight

Jose Perez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Steven Pichardo, 4 rounds, middleweight