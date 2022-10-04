The scheduled for Saturday, December 3 long-awaited trilogy fight between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez has a location. The contest live stream on DAZN takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (formerly Gila River Arena). The co-main event, as well as the ticket information, has been also announced today.

The co-main event pits reigning WBC super flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo. The pair squares off for the second time. Their first fight in November 2021 ended in No Contest after Arroyo got cut and the fight was stopped.

“What a night this is going to be,” said Matchroom head Eddie Hearn. “The trilogy battle between Estrada and Chocolatito is guaranteed to be a thriller, and Martinez and Arroyo have given us a taste of what they provide when they tangle.”

“Estrada and Chocolatito will go down as one of the great rivalries in the sport, and on December 3, one of these two modern greats will edge ahead of the other, and that promises to make this the most thrilling of the three clashes – it’s an early Christmas present for fight fans that you do not want to miss.”

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 tickets

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 3 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona go on presale Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am MST. General tickets sale starts on Wednesday, October 5 at 10 am MST. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Several Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 are available for purchase now through Vivid Seats.

Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) and Chocolatito (51-3 41 KOs) will finally go toe-to-toe for the third time in their storied careers, with their last meeting in March 2021 a fight of the year contender that Estrada edged via split decision in Dallas. That victory levelled the score between the pair, after Chocolatito won their first battle back in November 2012 in Los Angeles, and now they will lock horns once again for their third mouth-watering battle a decade on from the first.

Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) and Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs) are also renewing their rivalry on December 3, after their firefight of a first contest in November was sadly cut short after an accidental headclash caused a cut for Arroyo, ending a chaotic three round whirlwind that saw both fighters hit the canvas in the opening session, and Arroyo visit the deck again in the second.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 fight card

Other bouts featured on Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 fight card are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s WBC super flyweight title