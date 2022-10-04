YouTuber and pro boxer Jake Paul takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in the main event live on pay-per-view from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, October 29. In addition to the recently announced PPV undercard bouts, a pair of non-televised matchups joined the lineup today, featuring Danny Barrios Flores up against Edgar Ortiz Jr and Adrian Rodriguez faceoff Dominique Griffin.

Flores (10-0, 2 KOs) fights in Arizona for the tenth time in his young career when he faces fellow Phoenix native Edgar Ortiz Jr (8-3-2, 4 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super bantamweight. Glendale-born Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs) squares off against Dominique Griffin (4-2-1, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder also at super bantamweight.

Flores and Rodriguez share a Glendale fight card for the second time this year after they both emerged victorious on September 3. They are both fans of former two-time super middleweight champion and Phoenix product David Benavidez, who headlined Desert Diamond Arena in May stopping former world champion David Lemieux in the third round. The undefeated prospects hope to one day rise to the heights that Benavidez has achieved, in and outside of the Grand Canyon State.

“Most Valuable Promotions was founded to both discover young, diverse high potential prospects in boxing as well as promote female fighters within the sport. We are incredibly excited to showcase the talents of Danny Barrios Flores and Adrian Rodriguez, who promise to put on an incredible show for their hometown fans,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of MVP.”

Paul vs Silva tickets can be purchased via StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Flores, 24, trains alongside undefeated super welterweight contender Jesus Ramos (19-0) and welterweight contender Abel Ramos (27-5-2) under the watchful eye of Jesus Sr. in nearby Casa Grande, Ariz. The southpaw Flores, who previously lived in Glendale, makes his debut at 122 pounds, as well as his first appearance at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Oct. 29. He steps into the ring for the fourth time this year in Glendale following dominant decision wins against 55-fight veteran Jonathan Lecona Ramos in September and 67-fight journeyman Ernesto Guerrero in August. He turned pro in March 2019 with a second-round TKO of Grandon Foss following an amateur career that saw him go 56-4 and briefly live in Chicago. During that time, he trained and sparred with contenders Adrian Granados and Joshua Greer Jr.

“Being from the Phoenix area, I’ve always dreamed of fighting at Desert Diamond Arena,” said Flores, who expects upwards of 200 friends and family in attendance on October 29. “Now to be a part of a card like this, with Jake Paul and Anderson Silva headlining, it’s just a big step in my career to getting where I want to be. I plan on giving everyone a great show.”

Born and raised in Glendale, Rodriguez turned pro on June 11 of this year and has fought exclusively in his hometown. The aggressive brawler quickly dispatched of Isidro Figueroa in the first round, and he returned on September 3 and TKO’d Michael Gaxiola in the third. The 20-year-old is trained by his father, Lorenzo, who guided him in the amateurs when he was an elite competitor, winning the USA Boxing Elite National Championships in 2020 and USA Boxing Youth National Championships the year before. Rodriguez works full time in construction, which he described as clearing heavy debris for eight hours a day in triple-digit heat before he heads to the boxing gym.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity,” Rodriguez said. “I hope to put on a thrilling performance for all the friends and family that come out to support me. I’m going to do my best to keep that knockout streak going. This moment means everything to me.”

Paul vs Silva fight card

The current Paul vs Silva lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, cruiserweight (187 pounds contracted)

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 rounds, lightweight (133 pounds contracted)

Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight (185 pounds contracted)

Undercard

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight