Carlos Adames faces Juan Macias Montiel at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve-rounds bout with an interim WBC middleweight title on the line. The contest serves as the co-feature to Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo live on Showtime.

After coming up just short of winning a 154-pound world title in 2019, Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) of Dominican Republic moved up to the full middleweight limit in December 2021 as he scored a decision victory over top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Now he looks to move one step closer to a middleweight world championship against Mexico’s Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs).

Ahead of the event Adames shared insight into his training. Check out below what he had to say about his camp in Las Vegas, facing Montiel and more.

‘My plan is to knock him out and leave no doubt who the winner is’

On his upcoming matchup with Montiel:

“This is not an easy fight because I know Montiel is a proven veteran who has fought at the championship level. He’s gone twelve rounds with Jermall Charlo, so I know he’s tough. I’m expecting Montiel to come into this fight very determined, so I must be ready for anything he brings. I’m the hungriest I’ve ever been going into a fight. My plan is to knock him out and leave no doubt who the winner is.”

On his recent training camp:

“This camp has been challenging because of all the hard work I’ve put in each day. I’m going hard daily with my strength and conditioning, and the sparring I’ve been getting has been with elite fighters, so it’s been a grueling training camp, but one that has me in the best shape of my life. Bob Santos is my head coach, and we did most of our training in Las Vegas before finishing off in Mexico City at [WBC Featherweight World Champion] Rey Vargas’ gym. On fight night, all the fans are going to see an explosive version of me. I’m ready to go!”

On what a win will do for his career:

“This fight is for the interim title, so a victory puts me in position to fight for the championship in my next fight. Everything is on the line in this fight and I’m not going to let this opportunity pass me by. I have one thing on my mind and that is to come out victorious by any means necessary. I will become the new king at middleweight soon.”

On being motivated by fellow Dominican countrymen, WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Alberto Puello and WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Héctor García, winning world titles:

“Hector Garcia and Alberto Puello are my brothers, I love them very much, and for the first time in the history of boxing, the Dominican Republic has more current world champions than Cuba and Puerto Rico. Them both winning world titles on the same night was a great moment for our country. My motivation to become a world champion is burning in my heart and is the reason I’ve taken my training to the next level. I’m going to follow in their footsteps and together we will make history.”

On fighting in co-main event on SHOWTIME:

“Fighting on this stage is every fighter’s dream, and I’m going to bring a great performance to all the fans tuning in. I want all those watching to realize that I’m not a boring fighter that just likes to win on points. I’m coming to make a statement with a vicious knockout, putting the entire middleweight division on notice. Everyone watching this fight is going to love my style, because I bring excitement to the ring.”

In the main event Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs). Also on the card Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in the rematch against Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs).

