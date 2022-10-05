Viddal Riley joins Jonas vs Dicaire fight card in Manchester

Undefeated cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley (6-0, 3 KO) is back in the ring on Saturday, November 12 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Former Team GB member battles it out on the card topped by Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire for the unified super welterweight title.

Riley was in action in June in London when he stopped Jone Volau in the first round. The name of his next opponent at the upcoming event is expected to be announced shortly.

“I am back,” said Riley. “It feels good to return to the ring after one of my career-best performances last time out and I plan to build on it. I’d like to fight once more this year so it’s important that I win in style and take minimal damage. Watch the journey continue, and hopefully by the end of next year, a title is around my waist!”

In the main event WBC and WBO super welterweight champion Natasha Jonas (12-2-1, 8 KO) and IBF titleholder Marie-Eve Dicaire (18-1, 1 KO) square off in a ten-round championship unification. In the co-main event Dalton Smith (12-0, 10 KO) defends his British super lightweight belt against Kaisee Benjamin (16-1-1, 6 KO).

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Jonas vs Dicaire fight card

The current Jonas vs Dicaire lineup can be found below. Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Jonas’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF title

Dalton Smith vs. Kaisee Benjamin, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’ British title

Frazer Clarke vs. Kamil Sokolowski, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bradley Rea vs. Tyler Denny, 8 rounds, middleweight

Viddal Riley vs. TBA, 8 rounds, cruiserweight