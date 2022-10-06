Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) faces Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) in the twelve-round catchweight main event live on DAZN from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday October 8, which makes it Sunday October 9 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.
Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets can be purchased via StubHub.
In the ten-round co-main event, Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (2-0 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title against Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1 1 KO). Also on the card, Mary Romero (8-2 2 KOs) defends her EBU European super bantamweight title against Ellie Scotney (5-0) in a ten-round bout. In addition, Connor Coyle (17-0 7 KOs) battles it out against Felix Cash (15-0 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Intercontinental middleweight title.
