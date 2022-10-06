Search
Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Blockbuster all-British battle at The O2 in London

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) faces Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) in the twelve-round catchweight main event live on DAZN from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday October 8, which makes it Sunday October 9 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Eubank Jr vs Benn start time, how to watch, undercard

Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

In the ten-round co-main event, Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (2-0 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title against Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1 1 KO). Also on the card, Mary Romero (8-2 2 KOs) defends her EBU European super bantamweight title against Ellie Scotney (5-0) in a ten-round bout. In addition, Connor Coyle (17-0 7 KOs) battles it out against Felix Cash (15-0 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Intercontinental middleweight title.

Get Eubank Jr vs Benn full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097