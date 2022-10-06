Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KO) and William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) square off in the main event at Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California on Saturday, October 29. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds lightweight bout live stream on DAZN. The undercard lineup of action has been announced today. In the co-feature Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight title in a ten-rounder against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico.

Advertisements

“All I care about is stepping into the ring and knocking out my opponents,” said Alexis Rocha. “That is my mindset. As long as I keep knocking opponents out, knocking them down, making them quit, or breaking them down, my opportunities will come and eventually none of the top names will be able to ignore me. That is my mission and that is all I care about. I’m coming for every top fighter.”

“This is a great opportunity for me,” said Jesus Perez. “I know the odds are stacked against me, but I will be more than ready on Oct. 29! Let’s hope my opponent is as well so we can give the fans a show.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Also on the card IBF women’s flyweight champion Leonela Yudica (17-0-3) of Chimba, Argentina defends her belt in a ten-rounder against Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico. Kicking off the main card, undefeated Hector Valdez Jr (15-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas faces Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Among the undercard bouts, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Houston, Texas’s Adrian Leyva (3-3-2, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at super featherweight and Japhethlee Llamido of Long Beach meets Houston’s Pablo Cruz ( 22-5-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight. As well, Jan Salvatierra (8-2, 4 KOs) of Los Cabos, Mexico battles it out against Robert Ledesma (3-8, 2 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas in a four-rounder at flyweight and Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii goes up against Fort Myers, Florida’s Jeremiah Potts (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, Asa Stevens (2-0, 1 KO) of Waianae, Hawaii duels San Diego’s Mychaquell Shields in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

Diaz vs Zepeda fight card

The current Diaz vs Zepeda lineup looks as the following:

Main Event

Joseph Diaz vs. William Zepeda, 12 rounds, lightweight

Alexis Rocha vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 10 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Leonela Yudica vs. Arely Mucino, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yudica’s IBF women’s flyweight title

Hector Valdez Jr vs. Max Ornelas, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

Jorge Chavez vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Japhethlee Llamido vs. Pablo Cruz, 8 rounds, featherweight

Jan Salvatierra vs. Robert Ledesma, 4 rounds, flyweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jeremiah Potts, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Asa Stevens vs. Mychaquell Shields, 4 rounds, super bantamweight