Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez takes on former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday, October 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair squares off in a ten-round featherweight co-feature to Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other countries..

The southpaw fighting pride of Cienfuegos, Cuba, is on the precipice of a featherweight title shot. “El Tren” Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) has won 10 straight fights since losing his August 2019 pro debut. He linked up with Cuban trainer Ismael Salas in Las Vegas and has lived up to his nickname in recent fights.

Ramirez began his 2022 campaign in February with a third-round stoppage over Irish veteran Eric Donovan. Less than four months later, he knocked out then-unbeaten contender Abraham Nova with a left hand. He now hopes to add a marquee name to his résumé in Magdaleno, who has won four bouts since losing his world title to Isaac Dogboe.

Check out below what Robeisy Ramirez had to say ahead of the bout from his training camp in Las Vegas.

‘Only a matter of time before I become a world champion

“It has been an excellent training camp under the guidance of Ismael Salas. He has drawn out a strategy and roadmap for success. It is now up to me to execute it and make it clear to all that “El Tren” is the true powerhouse of the featherweight division.”

“I’m as fast, strong, and smart in the ring as anyone in the featherweight division. On October 29, I will show the world that it is only a matter of time before I become a world champion.”

“Magdaleno is a formidable opponent, a former world champion. While he deserves my respect, he needs to understand he is going up against a TRAIN. I see this fight as an opportunity to take a big leap in my quest to earn my first world title and eventually become king of the featherweight division.”

In the co-main event three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko meets undefeated contender Jamaine Ortiz in a twelve-rounder at lightweight. Among other bouts featured on the card, Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) faces Billy Wagner (5-2, 1 KO) in the scheduled for six rounds bout at middleweight.

