Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo headlines at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Unbeaten interim WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) faces former world title challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday October 8, which makes it Sunday October 9 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Fundora vs Ocampo start time, how to watch, undercard

Fundora vs Ocampo tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo live stream on Showtime.

In the co-main event, Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) faces Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs) in a twelve-round bout with the interim WBC middleweight title on the line. Kicking off the action, Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in a rematch against Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs).

Get Fundora vs Ocampo full fight card.

BoxingNewsVideo

