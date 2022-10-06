Unbeaten interim WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) faces former world title challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday October 8, which makes it Sunday October 9 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event, Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) faces Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs) in a twelve-round bout with the interim WBC middleweight title on the line. Kicking off the action, Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in a rematch against Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs).

