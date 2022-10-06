Shields vs Marshall: WBC ‘Elizabethan Belt’ at stake in London

Old rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall battle it out at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, October 15. The contest features the unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion of the US up against current WBO titleholder of the UK. The pair squares off in a ten-round championship bout with the undisputed crown on the line. In addition, the new WBC “Elizabethan Belt” is at stake.

Advertisements

The fight initially scheduled for September 10 was postponed by the British Boxing Board of Control due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Now, with a new date set, history awaits the first-ever all-female headline event in the United Kingdom capital with a commemorative title on the line.

The WBC “Elizabethan Belt” was unveiled today by World Boxing Council.

“Celebrating the glorious 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the significance of this symbolic filip will reward a supreme female champion of Boxing and further enhance the majesty of Women’s Boxing,” reads the announcement sent out by BOXXER.

“The WBC Elizabethan Belt is tastefully yet lavishly designed, befitting both the majesty of the woman in whose name and image it is created as well as the significance of the all-female boxing event featuring the Shields vs Marshall main event.

“Boxing, the modern rules of which established by the Marquis of Queensbury, is a cherished part of the British sporting tradition, so much so that it is known as ‘The Noble Art’. The Queen’s father, King George VI was a keen boxing fan. He cheered on the victory of Randolph Turpin against Sugar Ray Robinson, absorbed by a famous radio transmission.

“Following the sad death of Her Majesty, several high-profile sporting events throughout Britain were respectfully set aside and postponed, including the BOXXER card headlined by Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.

“Now, following that appropriate period of respect and reflection, it has been announced that October 15th will be the new date on which this iconic all-female boxing event will take place.”

‘One of the greatest human beings that ever lived’

WBC Elizabethan Belt | Supplied/BOXXER

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said: “Queen Elizabeth II will live forever in our hearts and minds, the boxing world unites to render homage to one of the greatest human beings that ever lived, here where boxing was born.”

Savannah Marshall said: “I think the belt is brilliant, The WBC always pulls out the stops. It’s one of a kind and it’s staying in the UK. How can she walk away with that? That can’t leave this country, it wouldn’t be right.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO & Founder said: “This is a wonderful tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in what will be an iconic event for boxing. We are hugely grateful and proud to partner with Mauricio Sulaimán and the WBC.

“The Elizabethan Belt will provide an extra special incentive for both fighters – and this incredible, commemorative championship will provide the perfect legacy for the winner.”

Boxing fans can watch Shields vs Marshall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other countries.

In the co-main event Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgarnder battle it out for the unified super featherweight titles.

Get Shields vs Marshall full fight card.