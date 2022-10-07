Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday, November 18. The full five-fight main card live on Showtime has been announced today.

In the main event reigning light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) and top-ranked contender Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) meet in the rematch of their Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final. Their first encounter at Bellator 277 in April ended in No Contest due to an accidental clash of heads that opened a cut above Nemkov’s eye deeming him unable to continue.

In the co-main event current lightweight champion Patricky “Pitbull” (24-10) defends his belt against undefeated No. 1-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0). Also on the main card No. 7-ranked Daniel Weichel (42-13) faces undefeated Akhmed Magomedov (9-0) at featherweight. As well, No. 5-ranked Tyrell Fortune (12-2, 1 NC) goes up against Daniel James (13-6-1) at heavyweight. In addition, No. 10-ranked Roman Faraldo (8-0) meets Levan Chokheli (10-2, 1 NC) at welterweight.

Bellator 288 tickets can be purchased via StubHub, as well as Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

Among the bouts featured on the preliminary card, undefeated Jaylon Bates (6-0) battles it out against World Grand Prix participant Jornel Lugo (8-1) at bantamweight. Three featherweight matchups feature unbeaten No. 10-ranked Lucas Brennan (7-0) up against Nick Talavera (5-1), Otto Rodrigues (13-1) faceoff Khasan Askhabov (23-2) and Isaiah Hokit (1-1) versus Matias Nader (3-0).

As well, Jordan Newman (4-0) faces Jayden Taulker (2-2) and Imamshafi Aliev (8-0) takes on Sean Fallon (16-7) at middleweight, and Archie Colgan (5-0) meets Jesse Hannam (2-1) at lightweight. In addition, Vladimir Gouvea goes up against Kory Moegenburg (2-3) at heavyweight.

Bellator 288 fight card

The current Bellator 288: Nemkov vs Anderson 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson – Nemkov’s Bellator light heavyweight title, light heavyweight Grand Prix final

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Usman Nurmagomedov – Freire’s Bellator MMA lightweight title

Daniel Weichel vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

Undercard

Otto Rodrigues vs. Khasan Askhabov

Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera

Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Connor Fallon

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Vlad Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg