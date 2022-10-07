GLORY Collision 4 weigh-in results, Hari vs Overeem (video)

GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem airs live from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, October 8. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective kickboxing bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem square off in a three-round heavyweight trilogy fight. In the co-main event super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest defends her title against Sarah Moussaddak.

Get GLORY Collision 4 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

GLORY Collision 4 fight card

Main Card

Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tiffany Van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – Van Soest’s Glory super bantamweight title

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant Glory light heavyweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski, 5 rounds, lightweight – Beztati’s Glory lightweight title

Petchpanomrung vs. Abraham Vidales, 5 rounds, featherweight – Petchpanomrung’s Glory featherweight title

Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida, 3 rounds, middleweight

Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun, 3 rounds, middleweight