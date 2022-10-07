GLORY Collision 4 weigh-in results, Hari vs Overeem (video)

GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem airs live from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, October 8. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective kickboxing bouts.
In the main event Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem square off in a three-round heavyweight trilogy fight. In the co-main event super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest defends her title against Sarah Moussaddak.
Get GLORY Collision 4 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
GLORY Collision 4 fight card
Main Card
- Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem, 3 rounds, heavyweight
- Tiffany Van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – Van Soest’s Glory super bantamweight title
- Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant Glory light heavyweight title
- Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski, 5 rounds, lightweight – Beztati’s Glory lightweight title
- Petchpanomrung vs. Abraham Vidales, 5 rounds, featherweight – Petchpanomrung’s Glory featherweight title
- Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro, 3 rounds, heavyweight
GLORY Collision 4 start time, how to watch, PPV price
Preliminary card
- Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida, 3 rounds, middleweight
- Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight
- Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun, 3 rounds, middleweight