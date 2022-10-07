Coachella’s unbeaten interim WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his belt against former world title challenger from Mexico Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest headlines the three-fight card live on Showtime. Egidijus Kavaliauskas aka “Mean Machine” up against Mykal Fox has been announced today as the top of a three-fight “Countdown” undercard streamed on the network’s digital platforms.

Advertisements

Veteran welterweight contenders Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Mykal Fox square off in a ten-round bout. Featherweight contenders Viktor Slavinskyi and Edward Vazquez battle it out in an eight-round clash. Unbeaten flyweight prospect Gabriela Fundora, the younger sister of Sebastian Fundora, goes up against Mexico’s Naomi Reyes in a ten-round fight.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

A two-time Olympian for his native Lithuania, Kavaliauskas (22-2-1, 18 KOs) now fights out of California as he seeks a second shot at a 147-pound world title. The 34-year-old came up short in his first attempt, dropping a 2019 title bout against Terence Crawford before most recently losing to unbeaten Vergil Ortiz Jr. in August 2021. He will be opposed by Maryland’s Fox (22-3, 5 KOs), who returns to the ring after dropping a controversial decision to Gabriel Maestre in August 2021. Standing at nearly six-feet-four-inches tall, the 26-year-old has used his size and boxing acumen to establish himself as a crafty contender in a pro career that dates back to 2014.

Originally from Ukraine and residing in Los Angeles, Slavinskyi (13-1-1, 6 KOs) will look to bounce back from his first defeat on October 8, which came via majority decision against hard-hitting contender Claudio Marrero in February. The 32-year-old had previously ridden a six-bout winning streak into that fight, which included a decision triumph over Leduan Barthelemy in June 2021. He will face the 27-year-old Vazquez (12-1, 3 KOs), a Fort Worth, Texas-native who most recently defeated Jose Argel in July. Vazquez’s only blemish came via split-decision against the unbeaten Raymond Ford in February.

Trained by her father Freddy alongside her brother Sebastian, Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs) has impressed since turning pro in May 2021, dominating her competition on her way to eight early wins. The 20-year-old from Coachella, Calif., will return to Dignity Health Sports Park for the third time after earning her first two pro victories at the venue. She will battle Nayarit, Mexico’s Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs), who turned pro in 2016 and suffered her only loss via decision in 2018. Since then, Reyes has put together five-straight victories, with four coming by stoppage.

In Fundora vs Ocampo non-televised undercard bouts

The non-televised undercard lineup also includes unbeaten lightweight prospects Justin Cardona (8-0, 6 KOs) and Angel Alejandro (10-0, 4 KOs) in a six-round matchup, Filipino Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial (2-0, 1 KO) taking on Steven Pichardo (8-2-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round middleweight attraction and super welterweight Brandon Lynch (11-1-1, 8 KOs) facing Argentina’s Roque Junco (11-12-1, 6 KOs) for eight-rounds of action.

Rounding out the card will be unbeaten Phoenix-native Elijah Garcia (11-0, 9 KOs) battling Mexico’s Edgar Valenzuela (7-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round middleweight duel, unbeaten featherweight Shon Mondragon (7-0-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout and featherweight Jose Perez (10-1-2, 4 KOs) stepping into the ring for a six-round showdown.

Fundora vs Ocampo fight card

The full Fundora vs Ocampo lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title

Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel, 12 rounds, middleweight – vacant interim WBC middleweight title

Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – Martinez’s IBF junior bantamweight title

Preliminary Card

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox, 10 rounds, welterweight

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Edward Vazquez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Arellano Reyes, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Brandyn Lynch vs. Roque Agustin Junco, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Justin Cardona vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Edgar Valenzuela, 6 rounds, middleweight

Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Steven Pichardo, 4 rounds, middleweight

Shon Mondragon vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jose Perez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight