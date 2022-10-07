Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney debuts Monday, October 10

Devin Haney and George Kambosos square off in the rematch at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday October 16, which makes it Saturday October 15 in the United States. Ahead of the event ESPN presents “Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney” – a 30-minute profile of the undisputed lightweight world champion.

Ranked #1 on the recent ESPN.com Top 25 Under 25, the 23-year-old Bay Area native and newly-crowned undisputed lightweight king Devin Haney travels Down Under once again to fight Australia’s George Kambosos Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs).

Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney

The program takes fight fans to “The Town” where Haney has quickly become one of Oakland’s greatest sports talents. NBA superstar and fellow Oakland native Damian Lillard narrates. The former NBA “Rookie of the Year” traveled to Australia for the first matchup in June, where he sat ringside as Haney earned a 12-round unanimous decision over Kambosos to become the undisputed lightweight champion.

The show will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com.

Boxing fans can watch Habey vs Kambosos 2 live stream on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ in the United States.

In the co-main event Jason Moloney and Nawaphon Kaikanha meet in the final eliminator for WBC bantamweight title.

