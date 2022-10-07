Search
Boxing

Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo headlines at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Undefeated interim WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) and former world title challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) square off in the twelve-round main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday October 8, which makes it Sunday October 9 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo live stream on Showtime.

In the twelve-round co-main event, Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) battles it out against Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs) for the interim WBC middleweight title. Kicking off the action, Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in a rematch against Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs).

Tickets for Fundora vs Ocampo can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Fundora vs Ocampo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Fundora vs Ocampo fight card

Main Card

  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title
  • Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel, 12 rounds, middleweight – vacant interim WBC middleweight title
  • Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – Martinez’s IBF junior bantamweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo start time, tickets, how to watch

Preliminary Card

  • Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Edward Vazquez, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Arellano Reyes, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Brandyn Lynch vs. Roque Agustin Junco, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Justin Cardona vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Edgar Valenzuela, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Steven Pichardo, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Shon Mondragon vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Jose Perez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097