Undefeated interim WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) and former world title challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) square off in the twelve-round main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday October 8, which makes it Sunday October 9 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the twelve-round co-main event, Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) battles it out against Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs) for the interim WBC middleweight title. Kicking off the action, Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in a rematch against Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs).

Fundora vs Ocampo full fight card

Fundora vs Ocampo fight card

Main Card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title

Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel, 12 rounds, middleweight – vacant interim WBC middleweight title

Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – Martinez’s IBF junior bantamweight title

Preliminary Card

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox, 10 rounds, welterweight

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Edward Vazquez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Arellano Reyes, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Brandyn Lynch vs. Roque Agustin Junco, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Justin Cardona vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Edgar Valenzuela, 6 rounds, middleweight

Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Steven Pichardo, 4 rounds, middleweight

Shon Mondragon vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jose Perez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight